Business Matters, Ep 265: Dr Catriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact – plus a review of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with Dr. Caitriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact, an international digital transformation network that was established back in 1991.

Based in the CoLab at ATU Letterkenny, it is constantly involved in exploring opportunities for funding, and development and knowledge transfer for digital transformation, and has been instrumental in the development of numerous very interesting projects.

Also this week, Sean Quinn, CEO of Highland Radio, joins Chris in studio to discuss the recent hugely successful Highland Radio Customer Service Awards.

You can listen to the full programme here: