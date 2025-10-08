Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 265: Dr Catriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact – plus a review of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

In this week’s programme, Chris Ashmore speaks with  Dr. Caitriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact, an international digital transformation network that was established back in 1991.

Based in the CoLab at ATU Letterkenny, it is constantly involved in exploring opportunities for funding, and development and knowledge transfer for digital transformation, and has been instrumental in the development of numerous very interesting projects.

Also this week, Sean Quinn, CEO of Highland Radio, joins Chris in studio to discuss the recent hugely successful Highland Radio Customer Service Awards.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Business Matters, Ep 265: Dr Catriona Strain, General Manager of Ernact – plus a review of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards

8 October 2025
Pearse Doherty and Michael Healy-Rae clash over Budget “lies” and Cabinet silence

8 October 2025
Funeral details announced for Donegal man killed during Storm Amy

8 October 2025
60,000 applications made to join the electoral register

8 October 2025
