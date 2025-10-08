Derry-Dublin airlink welcomed amid A5 delays

Yesterday’s budget commitment to the Derry-Dublin Airlink has been greatly welcomed, especially given the ongoing delays in progressing the long-sought-after A5 development, according to the City of Derry Airport.

Included in the budget 2026 plan is €1 billion in funding for the Shared Island initiative, which includes the flight route linking two cities.

Derry City and Strabane District Council says that the move represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen links and improve access for business and tourism.

Steve Frazer, the Managing Director, has welcomed the confirmation that the route will commence next year.

He says he’d like to see it operational by springtime: