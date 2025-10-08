Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fanad Lighthouse leading the way with impressive visitor numbers

Fanad Lighthouse reported robust tourism figures for the past year, welcoming 65,704 visitors, including 1,330 overnight guests and conducting over 22,500 guided tours.

The site offers a diverse experience, encompassing guided tours, a virtual reality/audio experience, and talks on lightkeepers’ lives and maritime history.

New amenities include a café and a craft gift shop dedicated to showcasing Donegal produce.

Speaking at the International Marine, Lighthouse Tourism and Maritime Heritage Conference, marking the 10th anniversary of the Great Lighthouses of Ireland, Eimear Ní Mathúna, Manager of Fanad Lighthouse, says the focus going forward is to extend the tourism season for year-round opportunities.

