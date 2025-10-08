Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Huge night for Strabane Athletic who progress in League Cup

A number of sides from the north west were involved in first round action of the Northern Ireland League Cup on Tuesday and it turned out to be a huge night for Strabane Athletic.

On their debut in the competition, the Tyrone side beat Loughgall 3-2 at Lakeview Park after extra-time.

Strabane led at the break thanks to Sean McCallion’s opener but Darragh Stewart knocked home an equaliser for the Villagers early in the second half.

Oisin Duffy restored Strabane’s advantage later in the game only for Kirk McLaughlin to hit Loughgall’s second with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

That was how it stayed until a few minutes from the end of extra-time when Cathal McShane hit the winner for Strabane.

Among the other games, Dergview lost 7-3 to Larne, Limavady United were also on the wrong end of the result going down 3-1 to Newington, Institute lost at home 1-0 to Premiership leaders Glentoran and Coleriane had a comfortable night against non-league Dollingstown winning 8-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF meeting tonight to discuss presidential election shambles

8 October 2025
jerry early
News, Audio, Top Stories

Science offered by fishers needs to be recognised in quota discussions – Early

8 October 2025
exams
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 2600 Junior Cycles students receiving results in Donegal today

8 October 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating fatal crash in County Cavan

8 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF meeting tonight to discuss presidential election shambles

8 October 2025
jerry early
News, Audio, Top Stories

Science offered by fishers needs to be recognised in quota discussions – Early

8 October 2025
exams
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 2600 Junior Cycles students receiving results in Donegal today

8 October 2025
candle
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating fatal crash in County Cavan

8 October 2025
Pascal BUdget
News, Audio, Top Stories

First measures of Budget 2026 already in effect

8 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-07 193300
News, Audio, Top Stories

How can you “strengthen our foundations”, when thousands suffer with crumbling homes? – Deputy Ward

8 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube