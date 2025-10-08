Huge night for Strabane Athletic who progress in League Cup

A number of sides from the north west were involved in first round action of the Northern Ireland League Cup on Tuesday and it turned out to be a huge night for Strabane Athletic.

On their debut in the competition, the Tyrone side beat Loughgall 3-2 at Lakeview Park after extra-time.

Strabane led at the break thanks to Sean McCallion’s opener but Darragh Stewart knocked home an equaliser for the Villagers early in the second half.

Oisin Duffy restored Strabane’s advantage later in the game only for Kirk McLaughlin to hit Loughgall’s second with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.

That was how it stayed until a few minutes from the end of extra-time when Cathal McShane hit the winner for Strabane.

Among the other games, Dergview lost 7-3 to Larne, Limavady United were also on the wrong end of the result going down 3-1 to Newington, Institute lost at home 1-0 to Premiership leaders Glentoran and Coleriane had a comfortable night against non-league Dollingstown winning 8-0.