Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

ATU is to hold a major conference in Donegal later this month mapping out how an initiative to boost digital education in the region is structured.

The Shaping Our Digital Futures Conference on October 23rd will consider how best to use the resources of the North West Tertiary Education Cluster, incorporating ATU, Donegal ETB, Ulster University and North West Regional College.

It’s be opened by Higher Education Minister James Lawless.

Paul Hannigan is ATU Vice President with responsibility for Cross Border Engagement.

He says this is a significant conference…………..