Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

ATU is to hold a major conference in Donegal later this month mapping out how an initiative to boost digital education in the region is structured.

The Shaping Our Digital Futures Conference on October 23rd will consider how best to use the resources of the North West Tertiary Education Cluster, incorporating ATU, Donegal ETB, Ulster University and North West Regional College.

It’s be opened by Higher Education Minister James Lawless.

Paul Hannigan is ATU Vice President with responsibility for Cross Border Engagement.

He says this is a significant conference…………..

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lotto
News, Top Stories

Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

8 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Warrant issued for the arrest of Donegal child sex offender

8 October 2025
Digital Futures
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

8 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

8 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lotto
News, Top Stories

Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

8 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Warrant issued for the arrest of Donegal child sex offender

8 October 2025
Digital Futures
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

8 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

8 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-08 111955
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister tells Seanad Glenveagh Castle staffing levels are being reviewed

8 October 2025
aughnacloy
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate armed robbery at a filling station in Aughnacloy

8 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube