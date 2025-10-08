Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Minister tells Seanad Glenveagh Castle staffing levels are being reviewed

The Seanad has been told that the reputation of Glenveagh Castle as a tourist destination is suffering as a result of its closure to the public on Mondays and Fridays.

Senator Manus Boyle raised the issue in the chamber this morning, and urged Minister Colm Brophy to lobby to see what can be done to secure the 14 staff required to open the facility on a seven day a week basis.

Minister Brophy said the information desk is open seven days a week, as are the gardens and the bus service.

He told Senator Boyle that staffing levels across the National Parks and Wildlife Service are being reviewed at the moment………

Top Stories

LARGE-Fanad-Lighthouse-Irish-Lights-Great-Lighthouses-of-Ireland
News

Fanad Lighthouse leading the way with impressive visitor numbers

8 October 2025
lotto
News, Top Stories

Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

8 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Warrant issued for the arrest of Donegal child sex offender

8 October 2025
Digital Futures
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

8 October 2025
