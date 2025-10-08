Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Pearse Doherty and Michael Healy-Rae clash over Budget “lies” and Cabinet silence

Yesterday’s Budget announcement has been the hot topic in the Dáil Chamber today with one brief outburst between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Minister Michael Healy Rae.

The row erupted as the Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine was finishing his leader’s statement on the budget and Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald was to begin hers.

The ruckus broke out when Minister Healy Rae made reference to a member of the opposition posting lies on social media last night, and saying it’s easy to shout from opposition benches.

Deputy Doherty accused Minister of remaining silent at the cabinet table:

