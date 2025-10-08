Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

There’s reaction to Budget 2026 with our expert Cróna Clohisey answering your questions. We also have exclusive news from Minister Mary Butler of significant investment in Donegal’s mental health services:

We chat to Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn about the restoration of the government supported Derry to Dublin air route and the ‘armagedden’ facing the fishing industry. There’s also details of  a great service from McElhinneys supplying bras, swimsuits and prosthetics for women with breast cancer:

We hear of a unique farming festival taking place in Letterkenny promising fun and support for farmers mental and physical health, Chris Ashmore has business news and there’s a chat and music from Mathew Crampsey:

