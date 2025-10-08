Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Science offered by fishers needs to be recognised in quota discussions – Early

A Dail Committee has been told that when it comes to discussions on fish quotas, fishers are often told they must accept cuts based on science, but the scientific evidence offered by the fishers themselves is all too often ignored.

Aranmore Island based Jerry Early, Chair of the Irish Island sMarine Resource Organisation, told the Joint Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs that going right back to the ban on drift net salmon fishing in 2006, fishers have offered evidence of the situation on the fishing grounds they work in and observe constantly, but it is overlooked.

He said that needs to change…………..

