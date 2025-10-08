Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Sean Patton bags first Reading goal

Donegal’s Sean Patton scored his first goal for Reading since his move to the English League 1 side.

He was the hero of the night, netting a dramatic late winner as Reading edged past MK Dons in their final group stage fixture of the Vertu Motors Trophy.

Reading wrapped up their group campaign in winning fashion thanks to Patton’s 87th-minute strike, his first senior goal for the club.

Patton joined Reading from Derry City at the start of September.

Speaking with Club media Drumkeen native Sean was delighted:

