Suspected avian influenza case confirmed in Omagh

Farmers in Donegal are being told to exercise maximum vigilance following confirmation of a suspected case of avian influenza on a commercial poultry premises near Omagh.

The Irish Farmers Association is instructing all poultry producers, both commercial operations and backyard keepers, to tighten biosecurity measures.

As it stands, control zones do not extend into the Republic of Ireland.

Members of the public are reminded not to touch sick or dead wild birds and to report sightings using the AvianCheck App or via the Department of Agriculture’s website.

Tommy Connors
News, Top Stories

Funeral details announced for Donegal man killed during Storm Amy

8 October 2025
Vote Election Ballot Box
News

60,000 applications made to join the electoral register

8 October 2025
bird flu
News

Suspected avian influenza case confirmed in Omagh

8 October 2025
LARGE-Fanad-Lighthouse-Irish-Lights-Great-Lighthouses-of-Ireland
News

Fanad Lighthouse leading the way with impressive visitor numbers

8 October 2025
Advertisement

