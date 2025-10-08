Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

The lucky Lotto player who won €241,123 in Donegal bough their ticket in Burtonport.

They matched 5 numbers along with 1 lucky star in last nights EuroMillions Jackpot draw.

The numbers were as follows: 24, 39, 42, 43, 48, and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 8.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lottery HQ.