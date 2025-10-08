Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

The lucky Lotto player who won €241,123 in Donegal bough their ticket in Burtonport.

They matched 5 numbers along with 1 lucky star in last nights EuroMillions Jackpot draw.

The numbers were as follows: 24, 39, 42, 43, 48, and the Lucky Stars were 5 and 8.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lottery HQ.

Top Stories

LARGE-Fanad-Lighthouse-Irish-Lights-Great-Lighthouses-of-Ireland
News

Fanad Lighthouse leading the way with impressive visitor numbers

8 October 2025
lotto
News, Top Stories

Winning Lotto ticket bought in Burtonport

8 October 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Warrant issued for the arrest of Donegal child sex offender

8 October 2025
Digital Futures
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major Digital Futures Conference to take place at ATU

8 October 2025
Advertisement

