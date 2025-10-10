Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Ben Harkin, Thomas Pringle and Paddy Rooney – topics include Middle East Peace, the budget and the presidential election:

Mr Michael Sugrue discusses the annual ‘Breast Ball’ and advances in cancer treatment. Later we chat about the Older Person’s Council and their upcoming AGM:

We hear about the Dementia Cafes running in Donegal, a Palestinian in Donegal gives reaction the potential for peace, theirs news of ‘Belfast Girls’ coming to Letterkenny and Shannen casts her eye over social media:

 

Irish Water pic2
News

Hosepipe ban in place for Milford Regional Public Water Supply to lapse on Monday

10 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 October 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Average waiting time for driving test 4 weeks in Letterkenny, while Donegal Town and Buncrana remain above national average

10 October 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News

Water returning to affected customers in Gortahork

10 October 2025
Advertisement

