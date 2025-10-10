Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Ben Harkin, Thomas Pringle and Paddy Rooney – topics include Middle East Peace, the budget and the presidential election:

Mr Michael Sugrue discusses the annual ‘Breast Ball’ and advances in cancer treatment. Later we chat about the Older Person’s Council and their upcoming AGM:

We hear about the Dementia Cafes running in Donegal, a Palestinian in Donegal gives reaction the potential for peace, theirs news of ‘Belfast Girls’ coming to Letterkenny and Shannen casts her eye over social media: