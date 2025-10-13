Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We hear of an incident in Buncrana at the weekend when a number of people had fireworks fired towards them, there’s a warning about dishwasher fires and a call for people to attend a meeting next Monday with a view to establishing a Malin parish first responders group:

We hear how a reduction in milk prices might be good for you but its bad for farmers and we mark Baby Loss Awareness week:

Brenden Devenney looks back on the weekend’s GAA, we hear of a new plan to control the deer populations and Deputy Charles Ward discusses his Defective Block motion due to be heard in the Dail on Wednesday: