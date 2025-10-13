Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We hear of an incident in Buncrana at the weekend when a number of people had fireworks fired towards them, there’s a warning about dishwasher fires and a call for people to attend a meeting next Monday with a view to establishing a Malin parish first responders group:

We hear how a reduction in milk prices might be good for you but its bad for farmers and  we mark Baby Loss Awareness week:

Brenden Devenney looks back on the weekend’s GAA, we hear of a new plan to control the deer populations and Deputy Charles Ward discusses his Defective Block motion due to be heard in the Dail on Wednesday:

lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
565126790_1136270635352676_8945921446468942666_n
News

Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

13 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2025
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio

Green-Schools ‘understands’ not everyone can walk to school

13 October 2025
Advertisement

