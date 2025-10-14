Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We talk to a councillor who says drink spiking cases have been normalised and aren’t being taken seriously. Later we hear of renewed efforts to stamp out drug smuggling of the Donegal coast:

Garda Grainne Doherty is in for Community Garda Information and we chat to two local designers who took part in Ireland’s 1st official fashion week:

Eileen and Sean Donaghey are in studio for a chat – they are home from Australia to receive their Tipp O’Neill Diaspora Award for 2025. We hear of a major business event for women on Thursday and there’s claims that traffic congestion in Letterkenny could worsen long term: