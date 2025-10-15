Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Deputy Ward hits out as Government changes wording of DCB motion

100% Redress Deputy Charles Ward claims the Government is doing all in their power to ensure his motion on reform of the Defective Concrete Block Redress Scheme is not read into the record of the Dail.

The landmark motion, which is due to be supported by all opposition parties, is set to come before the Dail within the next few minutes.

However, Deputy Ward says the Government has moved to delete every word of his motion by putting forward an amended text.

He says affected homeowners continue to live a nightmare while the Government ignores the crisis:

