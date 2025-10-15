Letterkenny AC members to run Dublin Marathon for Donegal Hospice

Letterkenny Athletic Club members taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon are raising funds for the Donegal Hospice.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, October 26th, will see 19 Letterkenny AC members participating.

Over the years, Letterkenny AC has used the Dublin Marathon to help raise funds and increase awareness of local charities and groups.

Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch, says it’s important that that tradition is carried on.

“For many years, Letterkenny AC marathon runners have done their bit for local charities when competing in the Dublin Marathon. We are always glad to be able to help those in need of help and support. Over the last three years, we rraised in excess of €20,000 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association,” he said.

“This year, we have chosen the Donegal Hospice as the main beneficiary. The Donegal Hospice does so much good work and provides such an important and valued service for the people of the county. We are asking people to consider making a donation through the Go Fund Me page which was set up at the weekend. Letterkenny AC is always so well supported by the community, and we see the Dublin Marathon as an annual and ideal opportunity to give something back to the community, and do something for others,” the chairman added.

“It’s an extremely busy time for our adult runners. We’ve had great success in the recent Donegal novice and senior cross-country championships, while our senior men’s team took gold in the Northern Ireland/Ulster Half Marathon last month in Derry.

“While a few of our members have had to pull out of Dublin because of injury, we will have a total of 19 runners on the start line on Sunday week. They have all trained well and are on the wind down now after many months of training. I wish them all well as they prepare to take on the 26.2-mile challenge around the streets of Dublin,” he commented.

The Letterkenny AC members who will take the starter’s gun in the 2026 Dublin Marathon are Ciaran McGonigle, Caroline McGonagle, Stephen McAuley, Sean McNulty, Michael Black, Mark Nee, Michael Harkin, Darren Price, Derek Campbell, Gary Kearns, Marie Kearns, Adrian Callaghan, Christopher McMenamin, Eamonn McEldowney, Conor McDaid, Daithi Tracey, Diane Bustard, Stevie Shiels and Eoghain McGinley.

To donate, follow the link below:

https://gofund.me/1d1857bc2