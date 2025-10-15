Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to Deputy Charles Ward ahead of his DCB motion in the Dail as he accuses the government of trying to rewrite his concerns, there details of the high rate of compensation paid out by Irish water and their are calls for work on Active Travel routes to be delayed or scrapped over traffic congestion:

We hear of the quite sidelines initiative and ask would it work in Donegal? There’s more views on Letterkenny traffic and a warning that rogue traders are currently active in Donegal:

We hear how Donegal is well below the European average in terms of people with a disability being in employment, Chris has business news and we chat to a 90 year old Derry lady who has just graduated from University: