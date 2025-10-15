Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We chat to Deputy Charles Ward ahead of his DCB motion in the Dail as he accuses the government of trying to rewrite his concerns, there details of the high rate of compensation paid out by Irish water and their are calls for work on Active Travel routes to be delayed or scrapped over traffic congestion:

We hear of the quite sidelines initiative and ask would it work in Donegal? There’s more views on Letterkenny traffic and a warning that rogue traders are currently active in Donegal:

We hear how Donegal is well below the European average in terms of people with a disability being in employment, Chris has business news and we chat to a 90 year old Derry lady who has just graduated from University:

Top Stories

farm
News

Donegal farmers to receive almost €29.5m BISS payments

15 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

15 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-15 120634
News

Food Equality Initiative launched to tackle hunger in Donegal

15 October 2025
bogus caller scam door elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn of bogus tradesmen operating in Donegal

15 October 2025
