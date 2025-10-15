Teenager dies following incident at residential unit in Dublin

A teenager has died in an incident at a residential unit in north Dublin.
Gardai were called to the scene in Donaghmede shortly after 11 this morning.
They found a seriously injured teenage boy, who was later pronounced dead.
Another teenage boy has been taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries, while a woman received medical attention at the scene and is getting further treated in hospital.
Gardai say they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are following a definite line of inquiry.