Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

The hour is dominated by conversation and your views on road safety as listnener Ronan questions the importance of Hi-Viz gear:

We chat to Alderman Vincent Keaveney who is one of this year’s recipients of the Tip O’Neill Award, Patsy McGonigle shares his views on the ‘Enhanced Games’ and we are Talking History with Dr Joe Kelly – our topic is the Boundary Commission Report which paved the way for the division of Ireland:

We continue our chat with Dr Joe before Evelyn McGlynn joins Greg to discuss the Giving Donegal initiative. Later Michael questions the location of a speed van in Glenties:

police
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 153454
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

16 October 2025
house building
News

Huge jump in commencement notices issued for new homes in Donegal

16 October 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 October 2025
MEP Nina Carberry
News, Audio

MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

16 October 2025

