Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

The hour is dominated by conversation and your views on road safety as listnener Ronan questions the importance of Hi-Viz gear:

We chat to Alderman Vincent Keaveney who is one of this year’s recipients of the Tip O’Neill Award, Patsy McGonigle shares his views on the ‘Enhanced Games’ and we are Talking History with Dr Joe Kelly – our topic is the Boundary Commission Report which paved the way for the division of Ireland:

We continue our chat with Dr Joe before Evelyn McGlynn joins Greg to discuss the Giving Donegal initiative. Later Michael questions the location of a speed van in Glenties: