Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Grainne Hines, Cllr Troy Gallagher and Lorraine Thompson – topics include the race for the Aras, Donegal’s high level of low income families and clocks going back:

Minister for the Diaspora Neale Richmond chats the Tip O’Neill Awards and the presidential election, we chat to David McCourt who heads up National Broadband Island and Jason O’Connor who is a nurse who worked in Gaza earlier this year:

The Co-Creator and Executive Producer of global TV hit ‘Blue Lights’ joins Greg for a chat, Anne Gildea is on the show to discuss her new show ‘Further adventures of womanhood’ and Shannen is in having cast her eye over showbiz and social media:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Heritage Hero 19
News, Audio

Donegal woman named Ireland’s 2025 Heritage Hero

17 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2025
Tory Island
News

No nursing service available on Tory Island this Sunday

17 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday family receive death threat

17 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Heritage Hero 19
News, Audio

Donegal woman named Ireland’s 2025 Heritage Hero

17 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2025
Tory Island
News

No nursing service available on Tory Island this Sunday

17 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday family receive death threat

17 October 2025
tipp o'neill
News, Audio, Top Stories

2025 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards taking place tonight

17 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-17 091832
News, Audio

Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber calling for people to stop abusing litter bins

17 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube