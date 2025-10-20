Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg Hughes this morning. In the first hour she was joined by Independent Councillor Jimmy Brogan and Donegal Town Mayor Anna Gallagher to discuss their proposal for Sunflower parking in Donegal Town. Concern was raised over an Active Travel Plan for Ballymacool with Donegal Aontu representative Rebecca McDaid and local resident John McKeever voicing their views:

As we’re four days out from polling day, John McAteer, Editor of the Tirconaill Tribune joined Michaela to review the campaign to date, Toastmasters PRO Brian Marshall was in studio and Susan Gray, Chairperson Parc Road Safety Group welcomed progress on a new law to clampdown on illegal number plates:

In the final hour, Brenden Devenney previewed what is coming up on this evening’s DL Debate, the EPA’s Odile le Bolloch spoke about food waste during Monday Focus, Vincent Cranley encouraged people in Glenties to get involved with the town’s development, a local St Johnston resident spoke out following another episode of anti-social behaviour over the weekend and a caller questioned why a proposed walk along the River Swilly hasn’t progressed: