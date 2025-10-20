Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Michaela Clarke was in for Greg Hughes this morning. In the first hour she was joined by Independent Councillor Jimmy Brogan and Donegal Town Mayor Anna Gallagher to discuss their proposal for Sunflower parking in Donegal Town. Concern was raised over an Active Travel Plan for Ballymacool with Donegal Aontu representative Rebecca McDaid and local resident John McKeever voicing their views:

As we’re four days out from polling day, John McAteer, Editor of the Tirconaill Tribune joined Michaela to review the campaign to date, Toastmasters PRO Brian Marshall was in studio and Susan Gray, Chairperson Parc Road Safety Group welcomed progress on a new law to clampdown on illegal number plates:

In the final hour, Brenden Devenney previewed what is coming up on this evening’s DL Debate, the EPA’s Odile le Bolloch spoke about food waste during Monday Focus, Vincent Cranley encouraged people in Glenties to get involved with the town’s development, a local St Johnston resident spoke out following another episode of anti-social behaviour over the weekend and a caller questioned why a proposed walk along the River Swilly hasn’t progressed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal warning public of scam impersonating senior officers

20 October 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson trial delayed

20 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2025
Water Safety Ireland
News

Nine from Donegal to be honoured Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony tomorrow

20 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal warning public of scam impersonating senior officers

20 October 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson trial delayed

20 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2025
Water Safety Ireland
News

Nine from Donegal to be honoured Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony tomorrow

20 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-20 115209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racial and religious slurs spraypainted on St Johnson road and signposts

20 October 2025
luh-new-1
News

41 patients without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

20 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube