Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Michaela Clarke talks to CEO of Team Hope, Deborah Lowry about this year’s shoebox appeal, Dr Peter O’Rourke was reacting to figures that show the HSE is set to spend €7.4m to dispose of PPE and Joseph Sweeney, ATU Students Union President was speaking ahead of a planned walkout tomorrow:

For this week’s Community Garda Information slot we were joined by Garda Grainne Doherty, Gary Lipman, Chair of the Sunbed Association is calling for a ban not to be implemented and Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanmanin who has been campaigning for better Endometriosis care in Ireland, discussed her recent trip to Romania for an MRI:

In the final hour, Professor in Tumour Immunology at University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Aideen Ryan relayed the findings of a recent study into bowel cancer, Brian Dawson from the Electoral Commission answered all things Presidential election and Kathleen Murray of the Save Donegal Animal Centre group updated us on the campaign to have the centre reopened: 

