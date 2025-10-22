Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Michaela Clarke is joined in studio by three law students from the ATU to discuss the Presidential election ahead of a debate they are hosting tomorrow evening:

In the second hour, Cllr Terry Crossan issued an appeal for information in relation to a man missing from Derry who is believed to have possibly travelled to Donegal, Damian Dowds, Editor of Rebuild Donegal joined the show and Cllr Brian Carr recalled the day he, his son and his niece were rescued from the water by three young men who have been honoured by Water Safety Ireland:

As part of Wellness Wednesday, we talked to Louise Power who is raising awareness of MS, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather was reacting to a new report that recommends outdoor events are cancelled during orange weather warnings, Chris Ashmore was in studio to chat all things business and Cllr Gary Doherty called for a review of Google Maps in Donegal:

