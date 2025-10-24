Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Professor Pat O’Connor, Brid Curran and Katy Tyrell McCafferty – we discuss the acquittal of  Soldier F, The Citywest riots and AI:

Sean Quinn is in to launch Home for Christmas 2025 and we get reaction from families to the acquittal of Soldier F:

We hear of the a fundraising climb of Errigal to raise funds to locate a defib there, we chat to a Strabane man who is running his 30th marathon this weekend – its in memory of his son lost to drugs and Donna Marie casts her eye on what’s hot on the socials:

Top Stories

garda gardai speeding
News, Top Stories

138 lives lost on Irish roads in 2025

24 October 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water issues in Clonmany as supplies are restored in the Twin Towns following an overnight disruption

24 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 October 2025
seamus quinn missing
News, Top Stories

Funeral details released for Letterkenny teacher

24 October 2025
