Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

John McAteer joins Greg for a post election debrief analyzing what the results mean locally and nationally. Later we look forward to the Halloween celebrations in Derry:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for ‘Community Garda information and later there’s advice on what to look out for to spot brain tumors in young people:

As part of a special feature this week, we talk about the work of DLDC and chat to some of the businesses and individuals they work with. Fr James Sweeney discusses a priests concerns over the glorification of suicide and we hear of concerns over speeding traffic in Lisnennon: