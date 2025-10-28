Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

John McAteer joins Greg for a post election debrief analyzing what the results mean locally and nationally. Later we look forward to the Halloween celebrations in Derry:

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Greg for ‘Community Garda information and later there’s advice on what to look out for to spot brain tumors in young people:

As part of a special feature this week, we talk about the work of DLDC and chat to some of the businesses and individuals they work with. Fr James Sweeney discusses a priests concerns over the glorification of suicide and we hear of concerns over speeding traffic in Lisnennon:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Police conducting patrols in Strabane after group of 30 young people cause disturbance

28 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

100% Redress Cllr says he has seen first-hand the lack of interest in the defective block crisis in Dublin

28 October 2025
speed ramp
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC urged to ensure traffic calming measures are included in all new housing developments

28 October 2025
fianna fail logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF leadership contest could be on the cards

28 October 2025
Tory Island
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Call for enhanced nursing cover on Tory Island

28 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube