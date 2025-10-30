Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear how thousands break Ireland’s tobacco laws each year — but almost nobody gets convicted and we talk pocket money, when is the right time to give it to children if at all:

The Falcarragh Town Team is looking for the communities input into its future and we chat to business owners Claire McDevitt and Francis Connolly as part of DLDC’s Business Showcase Week:

We hear from Stephen Doherty who held the Letterkenny franchise with Fastway – he talks of the devastation in learning Fastway was going out of business.  Greg is in studio with boxer Roisin Hegarty and wheel chair competitor Sam McColgan following their recent success:

Top Stories

Ards Forest Park Co. Donegal
News

Ards Forest Park one of Coillte’s most visited recreational parks in 2024

30 October 2025
hp-offp-parkingticket
News, Audio

Calls for greater enforcement of parking regulations in Letterkenny estate

30 October 2025
DUMP
News

DCC warning people to be aware of illegal waste collectors

30 October 2025
fireworks246
News, Top Stories

Donegal has the third highest number of firework seizures in the state

30 October 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2025
Greencastle Community Centre
News

Greencastle project to benefit from Community

30 October 2025

