Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Podcast of Thursday's show:

We hear how thousands break Ireland’s tobacco laws each year — but almost nobody gets convicted and we talk pocket money, when is the right time to give it to children if at all:

The Falcarragh Town Team is looking for the communities input into its future and we chat to business owners Claire McDevitt and Francis Connolly as part of DLDC’s Business Showcase Week:

We hear from Stephen Doherty who held the Letterkenny franchise with Fastway – he talks of the devastation in learning Fastway was going out of business. Greg is in studio with boxer Roisin Hegarty and wheel chair competitor Sam McColgan following their recent success: