Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Senator Niall Blaney and Christy Galligan – we discuss Michael Martin’s future as leader of Fianna Fail and what we learnt from the Presidential Election:

We chat to Highland Radio’s Colm Ferreter who picked up a national radio award this week. We speak to business owners Nicola Garvey and Eileen Sinclair as part of DLDC’s Business Showcase Week:

We hear how Bus Eireann may relax elements of a ban on over 70s doing school runs, we ask why insurance premiums continue to rise and Donna Marie has what’s trending on social media: