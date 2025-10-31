Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Senator Niall Blaney and Christy Galligan – we discuss Michael Martin’s future as leader of Fianna Fail and what we learnt from the Presidential Election:

We chat to Highland Radio’s Colm Ferreter who picked up a national radio award this week. We speak to business owners Nicola Garvey and Eileen Sinclair as part of DLDC’s Business Showcase Week:

We hear how Bus Eireann may relax elements of a ban on over 70s doing school runs, we ask why insurance premiums continue to rise and Donna Marie has what’s trending on social media:

Homeless September
News, Top Stories

No significant change in North West homelessness figures

31 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-31 122831
News, Audio, Top Stories

East Donegal resident offers €1,000 reward to bring end to anti-social behaviour at Halloween

31 October 2025
Fire service
News, Audio, Top Stories

New fire station to be built at Finner to serve Ballyshannon and Bundoran

31 October 2025
Advertisement

