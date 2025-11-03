Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We get reaction to a  Killybegs-based fish exporter being found not guilty on two charges relating to the alleged failure to ensure the accuracy of equipment used for the weighing of fish. A Cllr wants fire service callout charges reviewed and we hear of the Walkie Talkie Girlies initiative in Belfast:

Transparency International Ireland breaks down the findings of the Speak Up report on whistleblowers, we hear why your spuds aren’t cooking properly and there’s a Q and A on the LPT:

This hour includes details on the progress on the major Ten-T road project, listener comments and much more:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EV-Charging-Point
News

Donegal among top counties for increase in EV sales

3 November 2025
student money university
News, Audio

SUSI applications close this week

3 November 2025
baby birth
News

1,572 babies born in Letterkenny University Hospital in 2023

3 November 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Study underway to plan future of LUH

3 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

EV-Charging-Point
News

Donegal among top counties for increase in EV sales

3 November 2025
student money university
News, Audio

SUSI applications close this week

3 November 2025
baby birth
News

1,572 babies born in Letterkenny University Hospital in 2023

3 November 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Study underway to plan future of LUH

3 November 2025
Downings Carrigart
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney welcomes further allocation for Carrigart to Downings footpath

3 November 2025
garda
News

Two men arrested in Letterkenny drugs operation

3 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube