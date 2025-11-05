Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We talk to the owner of a charity shop in Ballyliffen who is being forced to close her doors, we discuss the future of the twin towns post by-pass and business woman Natalie Friel chats about her two hour commute to work from Kilmacrennan to Leterkenny:

Tumi Gaonwe discusses plans to charge refugees rent and immigration in general. Later we discuss a report on diss and miss information ahead of the presidential election:

Lidl’s Donegal Carer of the year Tina Smith joins Greg, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear of plans to establish a men on business network in Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

5 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube