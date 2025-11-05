Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We talk to the owner of a charity shop in Ballyliffen who is being forced to close her doors, we discuss the future of the twin towns post by-pass and business woman Natalie Friel chats about her two hour commute to work from Kilmacrennan to Leterkenny:

Tumi Gaonwe discusses plans to charge refugees rent and immigration in general. Later we discuss a report on diss and miss information ahead of the presidential election:

Lidl’s Donegal Carer of the year Tina Smith joins Greg, Chris Ashmore has the business news and we hear of plans to establish a men on business network in Donegal: