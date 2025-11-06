Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Today we are broadcasting from the Giving Donegal event at the An Grianan Theatre. In the first hour we chat to the organisers, some of the key note speakers and delegates:

Guests this hour include a Mayo family homeless because of DCB and Karen Porter whose husband is recovering from a serious medical event:

Stephen Devenney discusses the sudden loss of his wife to an aggressive cancer, how he is coping and a major fundraiser for Donegal Hospice. Later there is live music from John Muldowney: