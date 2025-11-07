Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is John McAteer, Mary Harte and Marie Coyle – topics include the Ivan Yates controversy, Letterkenny traffic and court character references:

Seamus Gunn answers your legal questions and Minister Helen McEntee discusses are major survey on the future of national schools:

Aileen from Evolve discusses the impact road works are having on businesses, we hear calls for bins in men’s toilets for sanitary products, concerns are expressed about garda resources and Donna Marie sees what’s trending on the socials: