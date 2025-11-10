Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We hear from more business owners and residents in Letterkenny opposed to the ongoing active travel works in the town. Later we hear, in detail, what a CPO is and what it means for the person whose property is subject to one:

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher pledges to quiz SFPA at Oireachtas Committee hearing and Cllr Ciaran Brogan and Cllr Gerry McMonagle discuss why they are against and for (respectively) the current active travel road works:

Brenden Devenney is in to talk the weekend’s GAA action and preview Monday’s DL Debate. Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle drops in to discuss his remarkable season and we talk to an egg farmer now under the government’s compulsory housing order for poultry:

 

Screenshot 2025-11-10 123623
News, Top Stories

Car drives through Garda checkpoint in Inishowen

10 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2025
Cope Chopper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gallagher pledges to quiz SFPA at Oireachtas Committee hearing

10 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Reservoir maintenance works underway in North Donegal

10 November 2025
Advertisement

