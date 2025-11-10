Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We hear from more business owners and residents in Letterkenny opposed to the ongoing active travel works in the town. Later we hear, in detail, what a CPO is and what it means for the person whose property is subject to one:

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher pledges to quiz SFPA at Oireachtas Committee hearing and Cllr Ciaran Brogan and Cllr Gerry McMonagle discuss why they are against and for (respectively) the current active travel road works:

Brenden Devenney is in to talk the weekend’s GAA action and preview Monday’s DL Debate. Champion Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle drops in to discuss his remarkable season and we talk to an egg farmer now under the government’s compulsory housing order for poultry: