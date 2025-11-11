Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

After at look at the newspapers we discuss the level of defective blocks in schools and government plans to address the issue. Listener Jimmy discusses he being targeted by bullies and what we could do to help prevent bullying. Later an MEP is concerned at the high level of violent prisoners released on the temporary release:

In this hour we Community Garda Information and hear from the Letterkenny Chamber on the ongoing issue of traffic congestion in Letterkenny:

We hear of a service for Donegal schools offering charted flights for skiing trips, there’s information on upcoming events on gambling addiction and the Charities Regulator invites you to an event in Donegal tonight:

 

