Improvement works to begin at Milford health centre


Works will begin at Milford health centre on Monday, November 17th causing some disruption.

These works will include; replacing the existing glass roof, installation of new lobby doors and a new main entrance door, a new access ramp to the main entrance, realignment of the car park and relocation of designated accessible parking space and, resurfacing of the car park and new markings for the layout.

These works are expected to be completed on December 19th.

During this period the main entrance will be closed and all service users are asked to use the side door. Also, the car park will be closed, users are asked to use the town car park or on street parking.

*********************

(Release in Full)

Milford Health Centre

12th November 2025

The HSE wish to advise that building upgrade and car park works are scheduled to commence at Milford Health Centre on the 17th of November 2025. It is anticipated that these works will be completed by Friday 19th December.

These works will include:

Replacement of the existing glass roof
Installation of new internal lobby doors and a new main entrance door
Construction of a new access ramp from car park level to the main entrance
Widening and realignment of the car park, including relocation of the designated accessible parking space
Resurfacing of the car park and new road markings to define the updated parking layout

These works will significantly improve accessibility for service users and will also improve the building in terms of energy efficiency.

The HSE wish to apologise to service users for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions.

For health and safety considerations during this period we would ask service users to please access the building via the side door as the main entrance will be closed.

The car park will also be closed during this period therefore service users are asked to use the town car park or on street parking

