Improvement works to begin at Milford health centre

Milford Health Centre

12th November 2025

The HSE wish to advise that building upgrade and car park works are scheduled to commence at Milford Health Centre on the 17th of November 2025. It is anticipated that these works will be completed by Friday 19th December.

These works will include:

Replacement of the existing glass roof

Installation of new internal lobby doors and a new main entrance door

Construction of a new access ramp from car park level to the main entrance

Widening and realignment of the car park, including relocation of the designated accessible parking space

Resurfacing of the car park and new road markings to define the updated parking layout

These works will significantly improve accessibility for service users and will also improve the building in terms of energy efficiency.

The HSE wish to apologise to service users for any inconvenience caused by these disruptions.

For health and safety considerations during this period we would ask service users to please access the building via the side door as the main entrance will be closed.

The car park will also be closed during this period therefore service users are asked to use the town car park or on street parking