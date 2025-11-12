Ambulance service and DCC discussing possible fix for ‘Four Lane’ access issues

The General Manager of the Ambulance Service in the West and North West says there’s an enhanced level of communication and cooperation between the Emergency Services and Donegal County Council as Active travel projects go to construction in a number of areas of Letterkenny.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, JJ Mc Gowan said there were lessons learned from all sides as a result of the Four Lane project, whnere questions have been raised in terms of ambulance access, particularly at busy times.

He said discussions are continuing on a possible way to resolve that issue…………..

