Donegal market rents up 7.8% – Daft.ie

The average rent of a three-bedroom house in Donegal was on average 7.8% higher in the third quarter of 2025 than a year previously.

According to Daft.ie’s latest rental price report, the average listed rent in the county is now €1,316.

Nationally, market rents rose by an average of 1.7% in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie, the eighteenth consecutive quarter of rising rents.

Market rents are now one third higher than their pre-COVID levels and two-thirds higher than their Celtic Tiger peak in late 2007.