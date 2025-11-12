Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal market rents up 7.8% – Daft.ie

The average rent of a three-bedroom house in Donegal was on average 7.8% higher in the third quarter of 2025 than a year previously.

According to Daft.ie’s latest rental price report, the average listed rent in the county is now €1,316.

Nationally, market rents rose by an average of 1.7% in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest Rental Report by Daft.ie, the eighteenth consecutive quarter of rising rents.

Market rents are now one third higher than their pre-COVID levels and two-thirds higher than their Celtic Tiger peak in late 2007.

Top Stories

Commissioner Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Garda commissioner quizzed about policing in West Donegal

12 November 2025
Defective concrete - image courtesy of Paul Dunlop
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties MD told money for maintenance of defective concrete homes is coming from Council funds

12 November 2025
house housing home
News, Top Stories

Donegal market rents up 7.8% – Daft.ie

12 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Water connection works taking place in Lifford today

12 November 2025
Advertisement

