Fisherman’s body recovered from the water off the coast of Arranmore Island

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a fisherman taken from the water off the West Coast of Donegal yesterday.

Gardai say at approximately 1:25pm a report was received of a man overboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Arranmore, within Irish territorial waters.

The man, aged in his 40s, was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Upon the arrival of the boat at the Irish coast in the early hours of this morning, a technical examination of the vessel was carried out.

The Coroner has been informed, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

