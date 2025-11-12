Garda commissioner quizzed about policing in West Donegal

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly has promised a follow-up after concerns were raised at an Oireachtas committee about exchanges between a local councillor and a Garda Superintendent in West Donegal.

At the Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Deputy Pearse Doherty told the commissioner that Cllr Brian Carr had raised a series of questions about policing in Glenties and Ardara, including concerns about a lack of gardai, gardai being forced to use their own vehicles on official business, and gardai being redeployed out of the area to Ballyshannon and Donegal Town at short notice.

He said the initial response was to ask about the source of the queries, and the follow up was not to comment for ‘operational reasons’.

Deputy Doherty told the commissioner this was not acceptable……….

You can hear the full exchange here –