Joe Kelly nominated for Billy Coleman Award

22-year-old Joe Kelly has received the second nomination for the 2025 Billy Coleman Award for Young Rally Driver of the Year Award, for the period of June to October.

Kelly has been contesting the Irish and UK Stellantis Rally Cup and the Junior British Rally Championship this season in a Peugeot 208 Rally4.

The Donegal native enjoyed a strong season, showing consistent front running pace on tarmac and gravel, only finishing off the podium once.

His highlight in the June to October window was a dominant class win on the Grampian Forest Rally in Scotland.

Commenting on his nomination Kelly said; “It’s a privilege to be nominated after a strong year. I would like to thank my family, friends and all my sponsors for their support and I would like to thank DGM for running the car all season.

Finally, a special thank you to both my co-drivers, Killian McArdle and James McBrearty for sitting alongside me this year.”

Kelly now joins fellow Donegal driver Kyle McBride in contention for the 2025 Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award.

The remaining nominees, who qualify through championship results and wildcard nominations, will be announced later this week.