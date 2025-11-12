Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mark Connolly set to leave Derry City

Photo: Sportsfile via Derry City on Facebook
Derry City have confirmed that Mark Connolly is to leave the club after three-and-a-half years at the Brandywell.
The Clones native has been instrumental for the Candy Stripes since joining from Dundee United in 2022.
In all, Connolly made 115 appearances for City- 38 as skipper- picking up an FAI Cup winners medal in his first season.
Paying tribute to this year’s club captain, manager Tiernan Lynch said the player had been a superb asset both on and off the pitch since his arrival.
“Mark is as honest as they come and he is held in the highest regard by players, staff and supporters here.
“He accepted the captaincy and took the role very seriously, proving himself a real leader for the squad.
“I want to sincerely thank him for everything he has done for this club and wish him every success for the future.”
