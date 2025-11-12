Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
N56 planning anomalies must be addressed – O’Fearraigh

 

A West Donegal councillor says it seems fundamentally unfair that a blanket ban remains in place on building homes onto the N56, but a proposed windfarm may get the go-ahead.

Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh told a meeting of Glenties Municipal District that a council which is due to meet with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in Dublin next month must put the issue of the N56 firmly on the agenda.

He told the meeting that any narrative which accommodates developers but turns away families must be challenged………..

