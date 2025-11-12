Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
New Housing Plan to be approved by cabinet today

The Government claims its new housing plan is going to be the most ‘unprecedented’ investment in housing ever.

Cabinet is due to sign off on the plan this morning which is called ‘Delivering Homes, Building Communities.’

It seeks to deliver 300 thousand homes over the next five years.

It will also focus on helping older people to downsize if they want to.

Housing Minister James Browne says he knows many people are fed up with the housing situation…………….

 

However, Ber Grogan from the Simon Community doesn’t believe the plan will be radical enough…………..

 

 

Advertisement

