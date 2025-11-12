Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show



We hear from the Ambulance Service on plans to improve access on the four lanes and how efforts are being made to avoid the negative impact of access to and from the hospital during ongoing roadworks. We also hear of the long wait in accessing the services of a Primary Care Phycologist:

We hear from one of six GPs who are calling for the urgent provision of a footpath towards Milford from the Mulroy Woods Hotel and there conversation with and live music from Kilcar’s Seam Molloy:

We hear the views of Laura Heeney who be feels women and persons of colour are under represented in the media. Chris has business news and Professor of Politics Gary Murphy predicts what to expect from Catherine Connolly’s Presidency: