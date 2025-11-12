Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We hear from the Ambulance Service on plans to improve access on the four lanes and how efforts are being made to avoid the negative impact of access to and from the hospital during ongoing roadworks. We also hear of the long wait in accessing the services of a Primary Care Phycologist:

We hear from one of six GPs who are calling for the urgent provision of a footpath towards Milford from the Mulroy Woods Hotel and there conversation with and live music from Kilcar’s Seam Molloy:

We hear the views of  Laura Heeney who be feels women and persons of colour are under represented in the media. Chris has business news and Professor of Politics Gary Murphy predicts what to expect from Catherine Connolly’s Presidency: 

mulroy woods
News, Top Stories
12 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

12 November 2025
four lane cullion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance service and DCC discussing possible fix for ‘Four Lane’ access issues

12 November 2025
Integration Fund 2
News

Almost €171,000 allocated to Donegal projects under the Integration Fund

12 November 2025
