Police make three drug arrests in Strabane



Three people were arrested with suspected drugs seized in Strabane yesterday evening.

It happened over two separate incidents.

All have been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Firstly, Police found suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia following the search of a vehicle.

A man was then arrested and bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Two more people were arrested in the town in a separate incident, and suspected Class A, B and C drugs were seized.

Officers were making follow-up enquiries in relation to an earlier incident in Lisnafin Park, at around 8.45pm, where the driver of a vehicle failed to stop.

The motor was later found, as was a property with a strong smell of what police believed to be cannabis.

Suspected drugs and paraphernalia were seized with other items.

The pair were arrested and then bailed for further enquiries.

Police are asking those with information on the sale and supply of drugs to come forward.