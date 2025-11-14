United and Celtic ready to go head-to-head in feisty Gweedore derby

The stand-out game of the weekend in the Donegal Junior League is the meeting of rivals Gweedore United and Gweedore Celtic at Carrickboyle.

It’s been some years since the Gaoth Dobhair clubs met in a league meeting, but Gweedore Celtic’s relegation from the Brian McCormick Premier Division to the TDA D1 this season has set up this mouth-watering encounter.

There’s no love lost between the two clubs and this weekend will be no different as both sides will be battling for an improvement in their league form.

It’s more than just bragging rights that are up for grabs – United are bottom of the standings and have won just once in their first five, while Celtic’s drive to get back to the top division has seen them open the campaign with four defeats in their first seven.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been getting the thoughts of both camps in the build up to the local derby.

Firstly, here’s the home team’s manager Paul McGee…

Gweedore Celtic’s manager is Michael McKelvey…

Kick-off is at 1 o clock on Sunday at Carrickboyle and Chris will be there for Highland Radio Sport…