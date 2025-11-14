Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

United and Celtic ready to go head-to-head in feisty Gweedore derby

United and Celtic will meet at Carrickboyle on Sunday

The stand-out game of the weekend in the Donegal Junior League is the meeting of rivals Gweedore United and Gweedore Celtic at Carrickboyle.

It’s been some years since the Gaoth Dobhair clubs met in a league meeting, but Gweedore Celtic’s relegation from the Brian McCormick Premier Division to the TDA D1 this season has set up this mouth-watering encounter.

There’s no love lost between the two clubs and this weekend will be no different as both sides will be battling for an improvement in their league form.

It’s more than just bragging rights that are up for grabs – United are bottom of the standings and have won just once in their first five, while Celtic’s drive to get back to the top division has seen them open the campaign with four defeats in their first seven.

Highland’s Chris Ashmore has been getting the thoughts of both camps in the build up to the local derby.

Firstly, here’s the home team’s manager Paul McGee…

 

Gweedore Celtic’s manager is Michael McKelvey…

 

Kick-off is at 1 o clock on Sunday at Carrickboyle and Chris will be there for Highland Radio Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-11-14 121808
News, Top Stories

Government announces adaptation plan to strengthen communications networks

14 November 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

194 new Gardaí recruits sworn in following recruitment drive

14 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Uisce Eireann tackling supply issues in Buncrana, Malin Head and Dunfanaghy

14 November 2025
Gary Middleton
News, Audio

Foyle MLA criticises leadership of MP Colum Eastwood

14 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-11-14 121808
News, Top Stories

Government announces adaptation plan to strengthen communications networks

14 November 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

194 new Gardaí recruits sworn in following recruitment drive

14 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Uisce Eireann tackling supply issues in Buncrana, Malin Head and Dunfanaghy

14 November 2025
Gary Middleton
News, Audio

Foyle MLA criticises leadership of MP Colum Eastwood

14 November 2025
1590581924970.jpg--entegro_awarded_survey_and_design_contract_by_national_broadband_ireland
News, Top Stories

High-speed broadband network expanded in Donegal

14 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann investigating water outages in Faugher

14 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube