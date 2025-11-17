Councillor calls for new traffic measures in Fanad



Donegal County Council is considering installing traffic calming measures at Rossnakill, Fanad.

The issue was raised at an MD meeting by Cllr Liam Blaney, who told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that the area is becoming increasingly dangerous

Officials said a speed survey can be arranged to assess the current issues at this location, with a full assessment of what needs to be done and how it can be funded to take place when resources are available.

Cllr Blaney says local people want to see action taken: