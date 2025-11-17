Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
James McClean says Ireland players are inspiring the next generation

After yesterday’s win over Hungary, the Republic of Ireland will now turn attention to Thursday’s World Cup play-offs draw.

Ireland will be in either Pot Two or Pot Three, depending on how the other qualifying groups play out over the coming days.

The play-offs will take place in March, with Ireland needing to win two more matches to reach next summer’s finals in North America.

Former Ireland international James McClean says the players will be aware of the wider impact they could have on the next generation of footballers.

