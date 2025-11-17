Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Former Ireland keeper Shay Given reacts to Ireland’s famous victory of Hungry at the weekend to keep our World Cup dreams alive. A Buncrana listener seeks answers about the weekend water outage and there’s a warning to try and avoid unscrupulous money lenders this Christmas:

Minister Dara Calleary discusses progress in the auto enrollment pension scheme which launches in January and the Donegal Vacant Homes Officer Vincent Cranley outlines upcoming events to spotlight housing supports available from the council:

Brenden Devenney talks GAA ahead of this week’s DL Debate, Minister Patrick O’Donovan discusses the government’s housing plan and we have conversation and music from Mulroy College students ahead of this weeks sold out Musical and variety show:

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 November 2025
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Enquiries ongoing following crash in Ballybofey

17 November 2025
luh logo
News, Top Stories

39 patients without a bed in LUH this morning

17 November 2025
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Anger is ‘palpable’ over water outages in Inishowen – Cllr Murray

17 November 2025
