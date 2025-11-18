€2 million announced to progress the design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre

Up to €2 million in funding has been allocated to complete the detailed design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre.

Making the announcement this afternoon, Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue said after the detailed design is finished, the project will be ready to be put out to tender.

He says he is fully committed to seeing the project delivered.

***************************

Release in full –

Minister McConalogue announces funding to complete detailed design of new Buncrana Leisure Centre

Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, has announced that up to €2 million in funding has been allocated to complete the detailed design of the new Buncrana Leisure Centre.

Making the announcement, the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy commented: “I am delighted as Minister for Sport to be confirm this allocation of funding. Since being appointed earlier this year at the Department of Sport, I have worked tirelessly to progress this issue for the people of Buncrana and Inishowen.”

“Following extensive engagement with the Department, Donegal County Council and the Leisure Centre Committee the Department is now in a position to commit this funding and enable the project to progress and for detailed design work to be completed,” Minister McConalogue added.

“After the detailed design phase, the project will be ready to be put out to tender. This project has been a key political priority of mine and I am fully committed to seeing it delivered and a new swimming pool and leisure centre developed in Buncrana for the people of Inishowen. This funding announcement is an important step in moving this project forward and I will continue to work to ensure this project’s completion and delivery,” Minister McConalogue said.

Local councillor, Fionán Bradley, also welcomed the funding announcement.

“I am delighted to see the new pool move to the next phase of the project. I know firsthand the frustration locally given the pace of progress in relation to this issue, but I want to reassure people that much work has and is being done to get the project to this point,” he commented, “I will continue to work closely with Minister Mc Conalogue and all the relevant stakeholders to ensure the new leisure centre is constructed in a timely manner,” Cllr Bradley added.